Woman Stabs Man In The Neck During Dispute In Area, Police Say

A 30-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during a dispute.

Vanessa A Curbelo, of Monticello, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 7, and charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon after Monticello Police responded around 11 p.m. to an apartment complex on a report of a stabbing, said Lt. Mark Johnstone.

When officers arrived at the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex on Terry Lane in the Village of Monticello, they found a 51-year-old Monticello man suffering from a stab wound to his neck, said Johnstone.

The man told officers that Curbelo had stabbed him while he was at another residence, which also located in the same apartment complex.

He was transported from the scene by Mobile Medic Ambulance to CRMC in Harris for medical treatment.

Officers then went to Curbelo’s residence and arrested her. Following her arrest, she was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $50,000 bail.

