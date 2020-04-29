Woman Seriously Injured In Wrong-Way Saw Mill River Parkway Crash

A Fairfield County woman was seriously injured when a wrong-way driver collided with her car on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Northern Westchester.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, on the northbound Saw Mill just north of Marble Avenue, in Mount Pleasant, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Anthony Rodriguez, 42 of Yonkers, traveled along Grant Street in Pleasantville and then turned left to proceed south on the Saw Mill, O'Leary said.

He apparently made the left turn too soon and headed southbound in the northbound lanes of travel, O'Leary said.

Rodriguez, who was driving a 2019 Honda Pilot, collided with a 2008 Volkswagen GTI being driven by Shaniqwa Dickerson, 32, of Danbury, Connecticut.

Her car was also struck by another vehicle that was traveling behind hers in the northbound lanes.

Dickerson, who suffered serious injuries, was transported to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla by the Pleasantville Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

She was in critical but stable condition on Wednesday, April 29, said O'Leary.

Rodriguez and the three occupants of the third vehicle were not seriously injured.

The northbound lanes between Marble Avenue in Thornwood and Grant Street in Pleasantville were closed for more than four hours as a result.

The crash is currently under investigation and the wrong-way driver has not been charged as yet.

