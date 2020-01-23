Woman Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl-Laced Heroin To Person Who Later Died

An area woman has been sentenced to four years in state prison for selling heroin to a woman who later died from an overdose.

Orange County resident Ashley Parker, 27, of Deerpark, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in connection with the May 2019 death of a Port Jervis woman, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

According to the District Attorney's office, Parker pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and criminal sale of a controlled substance on Nov. 14, 2019.

On May 31, 2019, the City of Port Jervis Police Department responded to a residence on West Main Street, in Port Jervis, where they found the deceased woman, as well as glassine envelopes that contained heroin and fentanyl which were stamped “Untouchable."

An autopsy revealed that the woman had died as a result of having ingested the drugs.

Prior to pleading guilty Parker was in the Orange County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash or $250,000 bond.

After the Criminal Justice Reform legislation became effective on Jan. 1, the District Attorney’s office is no longer able to seek bail for those accused of criminal sale of a controlled substance or criminally negligent homicide.

“Those who sell drugs that result in fatal overdoses must be held accountable for their actions,” said Hoovler. “The lethal nature of heroin, and the fentanyl that is frequently sold with it, has been well documented and well-publicized. This case is a reminder that even offenses that are legally defined as "'non-violent'" and for which we now cannot seek bail can have devastating and fatal consequences.”

