Woman Reported Missing After Checking Out Of NY Hospital

Police are asking the public for help locating a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing after checking herself out of a Long Island hospital.

Emily Watson was reported missing by a family member at about 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, according to the Suffolk County Police Department

The family member made the report after learning that Watson had checked herself out of Stony Brook University Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 26, at about 3 a.m.

SCPD said Watson uses a wheelchair. She is described as 5-foot-5 and 105 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Watson has tattoos on her forearm of Hebrew words and mountains.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue shirt and green shorts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 631-854-8352 or call 911.

