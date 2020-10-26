Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Pinned Under Live Power Lines Following Crash Into Utility Pole In Area

Kathy Reakes
A woman was pinned in her vehicle under live power lines following a crash.
A woman was pinned in her vehicle under live power lines following a crash. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

Residents were without power for more than three hours after a woman slammed into a utility pole in the area.

The crash took place in Ulster County around 8:06 a.m., Friday, Oct. 23, when Tara Benn, 49, of Catskill, slammed into the pole in Saugerties, causing the vehicle to become binned under severed live power lines, said pole.

When officers arrived they found Benn still in the vehicle under the live power lines, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra.

Once the power had been cut, firefighters were able to free the Benn who then declined to be treated by paramedics at the scene, indicating she had not been injured in the crash. 

Power crews work to restore power.

Saugerties Police Department

A file check on Benn found that her operating privileges had been suspended/revoked in New York.

Benn was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and failure to suspend her driver's license.

The South Bound Lane of King’s Highway was closed for around three hours so Central Hudson Crews could replace the pole and make repairs to damaged power lines.

The Mount Marion Fire Department and DIAZ Ambulance also responded to the scene. 

