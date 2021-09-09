Contact Us
Woman Nabbed For Fatal Hit-Run Crash Near Hotel In Area

Route 209 near Perron Drive in the town of Mamakating.
Route 209 near Perron Drive in the town of Mamakating. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman has been nabbed for a hit-run crash that left a man dead near an area hotel.

It happened around 10:50 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, in Sullivan County,  in the town of Mamakating.

New York State Police responded to Route 209 near Perron Drive in Sullivan County for the report of an unresponsive man in the roadway.

When troopers arrived on the scene they found an Orange County man from the town of Wallkill had been struck by a vehicle and left in the roadway near the Days Inn, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The victim, Raymond Anderson, age 51, was transported to Garnet Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

An investigation led to the arrest of Shirley Bowens, age 48, from the town of Wallkill. 

 She was charged with the felony of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. 

Bowens was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail. 

