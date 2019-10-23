Woman Leaving Stony Point 7-Eleven Charged With DWI

A 41-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

Danielle Seeley, of Stony Point, was charged with DWI and drinking alcohol in a vehicle, after Stony Point Police responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver, said Stony Point Police Lt, Daniel Hylas.

When officers responded to the call at the Stony Point 7-Eleven, they found Seeley to be intoxicated, Hylas said.

She was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Stony Point Justice Court on Nov. 19.

