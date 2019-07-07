Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle New City Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a drunk driver that occurred overnight at Route 304 and Germonds Road in New City, police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 7.

The woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Nyack Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Clarkstown Police said.

The sole occupant and driver of the second vehicle, a man who police say was intoxicated, was transported to Westchester Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury that may require surgery, according to police.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Unit responded to process the scene and Route 304 was closed for eight hours during the crash scene investigation.

Clarkstown Police said its investigation revealed that the male driver passed a steady red light while driving impaired by alcohol.

The woman was heading east on Germonds Road and the man was heading south on Route 304, police said.

The male driver, Michael Mercado, 22, of West Haverstraw, is being charged with vehicular manslaughter, a felony, as well as driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test (violation) and passed steady red light (violation). He will be arraigned upon discharge from the hospital.

The identity of the victim will not be released until notifications are complete, police said. The woman's age and place of residence have also not yet been released.

