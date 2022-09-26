Woman Killed In Head-On Route 9W Crash

A 41-year-old woman was killed during a head-on crash when a car veered into her lane of travel.

The crash took place in on Route 9W around 6. p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in the town of Athens in Greene County.

According to Capt. Tracey Quinn, of the Greene County Sheriff's Office, arriving officers found two vehicles that sustained heavy damage.

During an initial investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan sedan driven by John G. Peterson, age 35, of Coxsackie, had crossed over into the southbound lane of travel before hitting a 2004 Honda Accord head-on, Quinn said.

The Honda was driven by Greene County resident Danielle McKenna of Cairo, Quinn said.

Both drivers were extricated by emergency medical personnel. Peterson was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, she said.

McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene.

The criminal investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, Quinn added.

