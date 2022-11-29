Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Hitting Asian Woman More Than 100 Times In Hudson Valley Hate Crime
Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Between Compact SUV, Dump Truck In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

An area woman was killed during a crash with a dump truck in the region.

The crash took place in Sullivan County around 9 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 28 on Route 17B in White Lake.

Sullivan County Sheriff's deputies responding to the crash found a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Dutchess County resident Angela Theodoseau, age 30, of Wappingers Falls, had crossed the double yellow line into the path of a westbound Mack dump truck, said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

The vehicles collided head-on, with the truck, driven by Ulster County resident Michael Houghtaling, age 60, of Lake Katrine, pushing the Toytota off the westbound shoulder, Chaboty said.

Theodoseau was pronounced dead a short time later by Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten, Chaboty added.

Houghtaling was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.