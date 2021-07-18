Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, SUV With Nine Occupants In Area, Police Say

A woman was killed in a crash between a car and SUV with nine occupants, police say.
An investigation is underway after a female driver was killed when her car crashed into an SUV overnight.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in Orange County, on Route 32 in the town of Cornwall. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota Corolla, operated by Helen Rivera, age 38, from the city of Newburgh, was traveling south when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Dodge Journey, New York State Police said.

The Journey was being operated by Catherine Swartz, age 32, of Highland Mills in Orange County, police said. 

Rivera was the sole occupant of the Corolla and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

The Dodge Journey was occupied by nine individuals, police said. 

The operator of the Journey, along with two passengers, were transported to Westchester Medical Center.

The remaining passengers were transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh with minor injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

