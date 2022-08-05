Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

One person was killed during a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Dutchess County at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 on Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Katherine E. Woisin, age 85, of Wappinger, was pulling out onto Route 9D from Alpine Drive when it was struck by another vehicle that was southbound on Route 9D, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Woisin's vehicle was then struck a second time by a northbound vehicle that was attempting to avoid the first crash, Watterson said.

Woisin was pronounced dead at the scene, Watterson said.

State Route 9D was closed for more than four hours during the investigation.

An investigation is underway by members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation units,  police said.

"At this time the primary factor appears to be a failure to yield the right of way on the part of Ms. Woisin," Watterson said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by:

  • Dutchess County Medical Examiner
  • New York State Police
  • New York State Department of Transportation (DOT)
  • Hughsonville Fire Department.

