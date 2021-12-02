Woman Killed Crossing Busy Hudson Valley Roadway, Police Say

A woman was killed after she was struck by a Jeep Wrangler crossing a busy roadway.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Dutchess County in the City of Beacon.

The woman was crossing Main Street and Teller Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle, said Detective Sergeant Jason Johnson, of the City of Beacon Police.

The woman was treated on the scene by the City of Beacon Fire Department and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Mobile Life.

She was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center where she died from her injuries, Johnson said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler was stopped for a red light on Main Street facing westbound.

The pedestrian was standing on the corner of Main Street and Teller Avenue waiting to cross the street eastbound.

When the traffic light turned green, the pedestrian began crossing the street in the crosswalk, and the operator of the Jeep made a left-hand turn from Main Street onto Teller Avenue striking the woman in the roadway.

An investigation determined that neither impairment nor speed was a factor.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.