Woman Killed By Own Vehicle In Driveway Of Home In Area

A woman was killed after she was run over by her own vehicle in a freak accident in the area.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, when in Ulster County on Sterling Place in Highland.

According to Town of Lloyd Police Chief James Janso, the 84-year-old Highland woman had pulled into the driveway of her residence and exited her car when it began to roll back in the driveway.

The woman attempted to stop the vehicle and was struck by the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

Lloyd Police were assisted at the scene by:

Highland Fire Department

New York State Police

Ulster County Sheriffs Office

Mobile Life Ambulance Service.

