Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: High School In Rockland Closed Due To Suspicion Of Hazardous Materials
Police & Fire

Woman Killed By Own Vehicle In Driveway Of Home In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A woman was killed after she was run over by her own vehicle in a freak accident in the area.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, when in Ulster County on Sterling Place in Highland.

According to Town of Lloyd Police Chief James Janso, the 84-year-old Highland woman had pulled into the driveway of her residence and exited her car when it began to roll back in the driveway. 

The woman attempted to stop the vehicle and was struck by the car. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The accident is still under investigation. 

Lloyd Police were assisted at the scene by:

  • Highland Fire Department
  • New York State Police
  • Ulster County Sheriffs Office 
  • Mobile Life Ambulance Service.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.