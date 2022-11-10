Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Counterfeit Batteries Sold By NY Company To Defense Dept. Caused Military Equip. Failures: Feds
Police & Fire

Woman Killed After Car Leaves Roadway, Crashes Into Pole, Trees In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley woman was killed after her car left the roadway and hit a pole and some trees.
A Hudson Valley woman was killed after her car left the roadway and hit a pole and some trees. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/New York State Police

A woman was killed after her 2012 Subaru Forester left the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees in Hudson Valley.

The crash occurred in Dutchess County around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the town of Clinton, on Slate Quarry Road.

An initial investigation determined Lisa M. Drozdowski, age 52, of Clinton, was heading eastbound on Slate Quarry Road and left the roadway for unknown reasons, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

The Forester struck a utility pole and several trees before coming to rest, Hicks said.

Drozdowski was pronounced dead on the scene by responding paramedics, he added.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.