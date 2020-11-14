Woman Hospitalized After Collision Between Car, Train In Area

A woman was hospitalized after a collision between a car and a train overnight.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 in Ulster County on Route 212 in the Village of Saugerties.

An investigation by Saugerties Police has established that 35-year-old Esther N. Lee, of Montebello, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was operating a 2009 Honda CRV, traveling west on Ulster Avenue.

Lee failed to stop at the railroad crossing, crashing through the warning gate, running her vehicle directly into a train that was traveling northbound, said police.

Lee’s vehicle struck car number 45-50, causing extensive damage to both her vehicle and the crossing gate, said police.

Lee was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then transported to the WCMC Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston. She was later transferred to the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for further care.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Village of Saugerties Fire Department and CSX Police.

The Police investigation is ongoing and charges against Lee are pending, said police.

