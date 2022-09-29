Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Woman Hit By Car In Hudson Valley Critically Injured, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 60-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Westchester. 

The crash took place in White Plains around 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 near the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue.

According to White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong, the woman was transported to Westchester Medical Center with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police, Chong said. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

Chong said the department's accident team does a complete vehicle analysis as well as accident reconstruction. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

