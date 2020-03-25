Woman Found Dead Inside Rockland Home Following Fire

A woman was found dead inside her Rockland County home following an intense fire that heavily damaged the residence.

The fire took place around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, at 9 Wheeler Place in West Nyack, said the Clarkstown Police Department.

As units from the police department arrived on the scene of the single-family home they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house which kept them from gaining access to the home, police said.

A woman was found dead inside a home following a fire. Clarkstown Police Department

West Nyack firefighters made entry into the home where they found the woman and extinguished the fire.

The victim's identification will be released upon notification of next of kin.

The fire is being investigated by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.