Police & Fire

Woman Found Dead In Area

Kathy Reakes
Police are asking the public for help in an investigation into the death of a 63-year-old woman in the area.
Police are asking the public for help in an investigation into the death of a 63-year-old woman in the area.

Police are asking the public for help in an investigation into the death of a 63-year-old woman in the area.

The woman, identified as Rose M. Mayhew-Moses, age 63, of Saugerties, was found when Ulster County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the Town of Olive around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

A preliminary investigation suggests Mayhew-Moses was visiting relatives at the location and may have drowned in a body of water on the property.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact their office at 845-338-3640.

The department is being assisted by:

  • Ulster County Medical Examiner's Office
  • District Attorney's Office
  • New York State Police 
  • Town of Olive Police
  • Saugerties Police Department
  • NYC Department of Environmental Protection Police
  • Olive Fire Department.

