North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland

Police & Fire

Woman Faces DWI Charge After Crash In Rockland

Zak Failla
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File
Main Street in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman from Westchester became combative with police in Rockland County, spitting at and kicking officers after being arrested for alleged impaired driving in Nyack, investigators said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle crash shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, near the intersection of Main Street and Midland Avenue.

According to police, upon arrival, officers found a 2019 Mazda CX-3 with front end damage, which was lodged with a parked Toyota Corolla. The investigation determined that Yonkers resident Diana Gazivoda, 32, was the driver of the Mazda.

The investigation into the crash determined that Gazivoda was driving while allegedly intoxicated and she was arrested. Gazivoda was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where she refused to submit to a breathalyzer.

During the booking process, police said, Gazivoda kicked a police officer in the leg and spit several times in the holding area while she was in custody.

Gazivoda was processed and charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal tampering and harassment. She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court next month to respond to the charges.

