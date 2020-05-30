Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Driving Erratically On I-87 Had BAC Twice Limit, Police Say

I-87 in Woodbury
A 24-year-old Hudson Valley woman with a previous DWI conviction was arrested for driving on the New York State Thruway with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers in Orange County received reports of an erratic driver at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, May 25, on I-87 in the Town of Woodbury.

Troopers intervened and located the reported vehicle, which was being driven by Central Valley resident Paige Drake, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the traffic stop.

Drake was taken into custody, and at the State Police barrack in Newburgh, it was determined her blood alcohol content was .22 percent.

Further investigation found that Drake had a prior DWI conviction in the past 10 years, which elevated the charge against her to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony.

Drake was released to a sober third-party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Wednesday, June 24 to respond to the DWI charge.

