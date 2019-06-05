Woman Driving Drunk On New TZB Had BAC Twice Legal Limit, Police Say

A New Windsor woman was busted for driving while intoxicated after a blood-alcohol test showed she was driving at more than twice the legal limit, police said.

Portia S. Patterson, 26, was arrested on Sunday, June 2, around 6:30 p.m. when New York State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the new Tappan Zee Bridge, state police said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that Patterson was intoxicated and she was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown, where her blood alcohol content was determined to be a .22 percent, said police.

Patterson was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and several vehicle and traffic violations.

She was turned over to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

