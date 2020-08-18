Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into Utility Pole On Route 202 In Rockland

An allegedly inebriated woman drove her vehicle into and up a utility pole off Route 202 in Rockland County, according to police.

The incident happened on the evening of Monday, Aug. 17, according to the Suffern Police Department.

Along with the car and the pride of the driver, the pole was reportedly damaged in the incident.

The identity of the woman, a Maryland resident who was charged with a DWI, and the time of the incident were not released.

The Suffern Police Department was assisted by the Suffern and Tallman fire departments.

