Woman Critically Injured In Single-Car Crash In Hudson Valley

A 75-year-old woman from the area was critically injured after crashing her 2002 Mazada Tribute into a stand of trees.

The crash took place in Ulster County around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13 in the area of 3780 Route 32 in Saugerties.

An investigation into the crash found that Capital Region resident Patricia Laverty, of the hamlet of Palenville in Greene County, was driving south on Route 32 when the vehicle veered off the west shoulder of the roadway and struck several trees prior to coming to rest, said Chief Joseph Singara of the Saugerties Police.

Laverty, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was critically injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters from the Saxton Fire Department.

Laverty was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then flown from the scene via medic-vac helicopter to the Albany Medical Center, where Laverty remains in stable but serious condition, Singara said.

Route 32 was closed to traffic in both directions for over an hour, as police conducted their investigation into the cause of the crash.

New York State Police assisted Saugerties Police with traffic control.

