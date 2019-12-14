Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Woman Critically Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Greenburgh

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The vicinity of 50 East Hartsdale Ave. in Hartsdale.
The vicinity of 50 East Hartsdale Ave. in Hartsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking across a busy roadway in Westchester.

It happened at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 in Hartsdale.

The 71-year-old woman was struck as she was walking across East Hartsdale Avenue in the vicinity of 50 East Hartsdale Avenue, Greenburgh Police said.

Officers who were called to the scene observed the victim lying injured in the roadway of the eastbound lane of East Hartsdale Avenue.

Greenburgh Police EMS rendered aid and transported the victim to a local hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

The 81-year-old driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the Greenburgh Police Accident Investigation Team at the scene.

"Preliminary facts indicate the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the block on East Hartsdale Avenue between Wilson Street and Columbia Avenue in a northerly direction towards the building at 45 East Hartsdale Avenue when she was struck near the double yellow line along East Hartsdale Avenue," Greenburgh Police Chief Brian Ryan said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.