Woman Critically Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Greenburgh

A woman was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking across a busy roadway in Westchester.

It happened at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 in Hartsdale.

The 71-year-old woman was struck as she was walking across East Hartsdale Avenue in the vicinity of 50 East Hartsdale Avenue, Greenburgh Police said.

Officers who were called to the scene observed the victim lying injured in the roadway of the eastbound lane of East Hartsdale Avenue.

Greenburgh Police EMS rendered aid and transported the victim to a local hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

The 81-year-old driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the Greenburgh Police Accident Investigation Team at the scene.

"Preliminary facts indicate the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the block on East Hartsdale Avenue between Wilson Street and Columbia Avenue in a northerly direction towards the building at 45 East Hartsdale Avenue when she was struck near the double yellow line along East Hartsdale Avenue," Greenburgh Police Chief Brian Ryan said.

