Woman Critical After Car Crashes Into River In Hudson Valley

A woman is in critical condition after a vehicle she was in drove into a river in the area.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester County in Croton-on-Hudson around 11 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, officials said.

MTA Police observed a vehicle in the water south of the Croton-Harmon Train Station in the Croton River, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

Multiple police and fire departments responded, including the WCPD Aviation Unit, O'Leary added.

A witness confirmed that a vehicle drove into the water with at least one person still inside. Civilian fishermen attempted to rescue the driver unsuccessfully, then offered their boat to members of the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, the fire department said.

The Aviation Unit reported that it could see the vehicle in the area of the trestle bridge that carries trains over the water at that point, O'Leary said.

The vehicle was partially submerged but not fully. Croton-on-Hudson firefighters were able to access the car, remove the occupant and begin CPR, the fire department said.

The driver and only occupant of the car is a woman in her 40s. She was taken by ambulance to Phelps Hospital with life-threatening injuries, O'Leary said.

The incident is under investigation by the Westchester County Police detectives to determine the circumstances behind why the vehicle went into the water.

