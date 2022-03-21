Woman, Child Struck By Drunk Driver In SUV, Police Say

An area woman and child were injured after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while crossing a roadway in the rain.

The incident took place in Orange County around 9:50 p.m., Saturday, March 19, on Route 208 in the town of Monroe.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl had been struck by a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Pamelia Lee, age 64 of Blooming Grove, said Sgt. Timothy Young of the Monroe Police.

The victims were transported to Garnet Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Young said.

The child was treated and released and the woman is currently being held for further observation, he added.

Lee was charged with DWI and released on an appearance ticket.

The department was assisted on the scene by the:

New York State Police

Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Crops

Monroe Fire Department

Mobile Life

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 845-782-8644.

