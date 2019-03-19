Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Woman Charged With Stealing Police Car From Area Hotel, Police Say

Nicole Moghaddam
Nicole Moghaddam Photo Credit: New Windsor Police Department

A 29-year-woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a police cruiser while officers were responding to a call in New Windsor.

The incident took place around 6 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, when New Windsor Police were responding to the EconoLodge on Route 32 for reported disorderly adults in the hotel, said New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Mike Farbent.

During the investigation, Nicole Moghaddam, of Chester, allegedly entered vehicle 517 and drove off without the officer's knowledge, Farbent said.

Dispatch was quickly able to locate the vehicle on the GPS and officers were able to catch up to the vehicle in the Town of Plattekill, where she was stopped and taken into custody at the intersection of Forrest Road and Route 32.

There was no damage to the vehicle, he added.

The incident is currently under investigation, no further details are available.

Moghaddam was charged with felony grand larceny, felony DWI, and driving while license revoked.

