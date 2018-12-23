Woman Charged With Possession Of Forged Instrument In Nyack Stop

Police in Rockland County busted a woman with forged registration tags during a traffic stop in Nyack.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Brooklyn resident Kim Alexander Hasan, 46, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, when she committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, officers found that Hasan was in possession of two fraudulent or forged New Jersey temporary registration tags and a fake “international driving permit.” Hasan was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor. She was also cited for disobeying a traffic device, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unregistered motor vehicle, all violations.

Hasan was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Jan. 17 to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.