Police & Fire

Woman Charged With Possession Of Forged Instrument In Nyack Stop

Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

Police in Rockland County busted a woman with forged registration tags during a traffic stop in Nyack.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Brooklyn resident Kim Alexander Hasan, 46, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, when she committed a vehicle and traffic violation.

During the subsequent stop, officers found that Hasan was in possession of two fraudulent or forged New Jersey temporary registration tags and a fake “international driving permit.” Hasan was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor. She was also cited for disobeying a traffic device, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unregistered motor vehicle, all violations.

Hasan was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Jan. 17 to answer the charges.

