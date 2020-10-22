Woman Charged With Felony DWI After Wrong-Way Hit-Run Crash In Area With Child In Backseat

An area woman was charged with a felony after side-swiping another car while driving in the wrong lane while intoxicated with a child in the car, said police.

State police received a 911 call reporting the hit-and-run accident at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

The caller told police that, as they were driving on State Route 42 in the town of Thompson, a white SUV coming toward them while driving in the wrong lane side-swiped theirs and drove off.

After pulling over a car that matched the caller's description, police said, Sullivan County resident Julie Murray, 46, of Monticello appeared to be impaired by alcohol.

She allegedly attempted to run from police when she was told that she was under arrest for driving while intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests, then tried to hit the deputy who stopped her.

Police said that a 7-year-old passenger was found in the backseat of Murray's 2019 Ford Fusion.

Murray was charged with:

the felony of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law,

endangering the welfare of a child,

resisting arrest,

obstruction of governmental administration,

disorderly conduct.

Murray is due to appear in the Town of Thompson Court in November.

