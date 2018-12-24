Woman Charged With DWAI After Motorcyclist Injured In Route 59 Crash

A woman allegedly driving while on drugs is facing charges after hospitalizing a motorcyclist and attempting to leave the scene, police said.

Late on Saturday, Dec. 22, officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Route 59 in Airmont - near Walmart - where there was a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a woman in a car and a motorcyclist.

Police said that it was determined that a car was traveling east on Route 59 when it pulled out and struck the motorcyclist, pushing it across the road into the westbound lane. The driver of the motorcycle was injured in the incident, and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being treated by Rockland Paramedics and the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps.

According to police - the driver, whose name has not been released - proceeded to flee the scene without checking on the motorcyclist. Investigators were able to track down the driver, a 54-year-old Pomona resident, who was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury, reckless assault and DWAI.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to respond to the charges.

