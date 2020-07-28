Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Woman Charged With Attempted Murder Of Ex-Fiance’s Girlfriend In Westchester

Zak Failla
Hillandale Drive in New Rochelle
Hillandale Drive in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester woman is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing her boss, who is also her ex-fiance's girlfriend, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department were dispatched to a home on Hillandale Drive, where there was a reported emergency medical call, Capt. Cosmo Costa said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old woman with a deep puncture wound to the left side of her neck, Costa said. 

Officers also found Alika Crew, 41, at the scene rendering medical aid to the woman, alleging that she was a Good Samaritan.

Costa said that after further investigation, the stab victim identified Crew, a New Rochelle resident, as her assailant. It is alleged that Crew hid in her victim’s car, and after driving a short distance, assaulted her.

It was later determined that Crew’s former fiancé is her victim's current boyfriend.

Crew's victim was transported for treatment at a local hospital. Crew was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

