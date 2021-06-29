Woman Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash Had Earlier DWI Charge, Police Say

Contact Us
The area of the fatal hit-and-run crash in Mahopac.
The area of the fatal hit-and-run crash in Mahopac. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A local woman who was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a man outside a lakefront home in the area was arrested two months ago for DWI and was due to have her license suspended in several days. 

Maggie DePerna, age 37, of Mahopac was charged on Saturday, June 26, with vehicular manslaughter, and two counts of DWI (she was reportedly driving drunk when arrested) in the hit-and-run death in Mahopac of James Crecco, of Carmel, on Friday, June 25, said the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Crecco died at Westchester Medical Center following the crash.

Police say it was her second DWI arrest in two months after being cited upstate on I-87 on Saturday, May 15, by New York State Police after she was seen driving erratically, state police said. 

Police said that during that traffic stop in Greene County, it was determined that DePerna was intoxicated, and she was transported to State Police headquarters in Albany, where it was determined her blood alcohol content was .27 percent, nearly four times the legal limit of 0.8 percent.

DePerna was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and released to a responsible party. 

She was due to have her license suspended for 90 days on Sunday, July 4, after pleading guilty on Tuesday, June 15 in Greene County to driving while ability impaired, according to court records.  

