Woman Charged After Boyfriend Hanging On To Hood Killed In Westchester Crash, Police Say

A New York woman driving while intoxicated has been charged after her boyfriend was killed in a crash as he was hanging to the hood of the car, according to police.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 in Westchester County, officers responded to the north side of the Eugenio Maria De Hostos Microsociety School off Stanley Place in Yonkers on a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered that a 2012 Subaru Forrester had crashed through the Stanley Place access gate to the school property and struck a concrete barrier before impacting the north wall of the school building, Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos said.

The male accident victim, identified as Martires Susana Pena, age 42, of Yonkers, was located on the ground adjacent to the barrier and a female crash victim was in the operator’s seat of the Forrester, according to Politopoulos.

First responders rendered medical aid to both parties, including CPR to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Politopoulos said.

The woman, identified as Mercedes Vargas, age 43, of Yonkers, was taken to a local hospital.

There were no other injured parties at the scene.

Police cordoned off the area and initiated accident and criminal investigations.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit, along with Accident Investigators, responded to the scene and interviewed subjects and witnesses, recovered surveillance video, processed forensic evidence, and reconstructed the accident events.

The investigation revealed that the man and women were in a domestic relationship, and allegedly prior to the crash, were drinking at a residence on Stanley Avenue, Politopoulos said.

An argument ensued, and the woman attempted to leave in the Forrester, Politopoulos said.

The man either through his actions or hers, or a combination of both, ended up on the hood of the Forrester, Politopoulos said.

investigators believe that the man may have been trying to prevent the woman from driving in her inebriated condition, said Politopoulos.

The woman then drove south on Stanley Avenue at a high rate of speed – with her partner still on the hood – crossed Ludlow Street onto Stanley Place and crashed through the access gate before striking the barrier and school wall – a total distance of approximately 260 yards, Politopoulos said.

As a result, the man suffered fatal traumatic injuries to his head and body, and the woman also suffered injuries and expected to recover, said Politopoulos.

Responding police officers further detected evidence and indicators of alcohol consumption by the female operator, Politopoulos said.

Vargas was placed under arrest and charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Vargas was arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court on Sunday, Sept. 5, and remanded into the custody of the Westchester County Department of Corrections.

Her next court date is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.