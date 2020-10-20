Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Threatens Women At Palisades Mall, Nabbed With Loaded Handgun
Police & Fire

Woman Caught With Heroin, Crack In I-87 Stop

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Crack cocaine
Crack cocaine Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: DEA

State troopers found nearly four ounces of heroin and over 10 grams of crack cocaine in the vehicle of an area woman who was pulled over for vehicle and traffic violations, police said. 

State Police reportedly pulled over Ulster County resident Alva M. Joyce of Saugerties, 35, on I-87 in Woodbury at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. They found 107 grams of heroin and 10.8 grams of crack cocaine, according to police. 

Joyce was charged with the felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

She was released from custody and will report to the Town of Woodbury Court later this month for sentencing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.