Woman Busted With BAC Nearly Triple Legal Limit In Area

A late-night traffic stop by New York State Police troopers on patrol in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a 32-year-old woman who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit.

At approximately 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, troopers in Orange County stopped upstate New York resident Melody McNamara, of Fayetteville, on I-90 in the town of Florida for multiple traffic violations.

During the subsequent traffic stop, police said that troopers determined McNamara was allegedly intoxicated and she was taken into custody without incident.

At the State Police barracks in Fultonville in Montgomery County, a blood sample determined that McNamara’s blood alcohol content was .21 percent, more than double the legal limit.

McNamara was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. She was released to a sober third party and scheduled to return to the Town of Florida Court on Thursday, Oct. 14 to respond to the DWI.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.