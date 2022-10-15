Woman Attempting To Cross Hudson Valley Roadway Struck, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say

A woman was killed while attempting to cross a roadway in the region, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 6:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in Dutchess County on Route 9 at Clove Road in the Town of Fishkill.

Responding officers located an unconscious woman in the roadway with serious injuries, Town of Fishkill said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the injured woman was crossing Route 9 in an easterly direction on an unlit part of the roadway when a vehicle traveling southbound operated by a 23-year-old Poughkeepsie woman struck the pedestrian, according to police.

The injured pedestrian, who was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Cornwall in critical condition, later succumbed to her injuries, police said. Her identity has not yet been released.

Both lanes of Route 9 were closed for several hours while the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.

Town of Fishkill Police and New York State Police were assisted at the scene by Village of Fishkill Police, Rombout Fire Department, and Mobile Life EMS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.