Woman Arrested At LaGuardia Airport For Trying To Bring Loaded Revolver Through Security

A woman was arrested after officials said she tried to board a flight at LaGuardia Airport with a loaded revolver.

The Louisiana woman was brought into custody on Monday, Nov. 28, after she was prevented by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers from bringing the .38 caliber revolver handgun through the security checkpoint.

A TSA officer saw the handgun on the X-ray machine's monitor when the woman's belongings entered the X-ray unit, according to the report.

The officer alerted Port Authority Police, which responded, confiscated the gun, and detained the woman for questioning, officials reported.

The woman was arrested for a weapons violation and will also face a federal civil penalty for the incident, TSA said.

Her identity was not released.

“As we wind down from the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period, our officers are remaining focused on the mission,” said Robert Duffy, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Our officers have already stopped more than twice as many guns at our checkpoints this year as last year. Yet nobody should be bringing a gun to a checkpoint because they are not permitted to be carried onto airplanes."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.