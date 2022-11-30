Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NY School Bus Aide Showed Naked Photos Of Herself, Others To Child, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman, Age 27, Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Attempted Hudson Valley Stop, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
A Connecticut woman is facing charges after fleeing an attempted traffic stop on I-95 southbound in Rye.
A Connecticut woman is facing charges after fleeing an attempted traffic stop on I-95 southbound in Rye. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A Connecticut woman is in trouble for leading authorities on a chase after they attempted to pull her over in Westchester County, police said. 

On Monday, Nov. 28, around 8:45 a.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound in Rye for a traffic violation. After the vehicle failed to stop, a chase began, according to New York State Police. 

The vehicle then eventually left I-95 at exit 18B in White Plains and briefly pulled over on the right shoulder before again driving off, police said.

Police then stopped the pursuit when the vehicle entered the village of Mamaroneck because of "unsafe actions" performed by the suspect. However, the vehicle was then found shortly after parked in the village in the area of James Street and Warren Avenue, according to authorities. 

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Fairfield County resident Brianne Jeremy, of Stamford, was then told to leave her vehicle, where she resisted arrest, police said. 

Jeremy was then taken into custody and processed. According to police, she is charged with the following:

  • Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle; 
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment; 
  • Resisting arrest. 

Jeremy is scheduled to appear in City Of Rye Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m., police said. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.