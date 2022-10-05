Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Closure Scheduled For Ramp On Palisades Interstate Parkway In Rockland County
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Throwing Metal Object, Injuring Child In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a report of a dispute in progress at a home on Warren Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23, police said.
The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a report of a dispute in progress at a home on Warren Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman is facing an assault charge after police reported that she threw a metal object that struck and injured a child in Westchester County.

The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a report of a dispute in progress at a home on Warren Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23, police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Officers interviewed several people and determined that two adults had been involved in an argument, police said.

During the argument, Christine Keitt threw a metal object which struck and injured a juvenile, authorities said. 

She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, according to police.

Police said Keitt was released on her own recognizance pending a future court date.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.