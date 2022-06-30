Woman Accused Of Stealing From Her Care Recipient In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley woman was nabbed for alleged identity theft of the person she care for after her financial institution tipped off police.

Dutchess County resident Brandy Lee, age 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, by the New York State Police in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Following a tip from a financial institution investigation in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office determined Lee, while employed as the victim’s caretaker, impersonated and stole from the victim for her own financial gain, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

She was charged with:

Identity theft

Scheme to defraud

Grand larceny

11 counts of falsifying business records

11 counts of criminal impersonation

Lee was remanded to the Westchester County Jail awaiting arraignment.

