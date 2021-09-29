Contact Us
Woman Accused Of Stabbing Teen With Fork In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Yorktown home at about 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, according to the Yorktown Police Department.
A 43-year-old Northern Westchester woman was arrested and accused of stabbing a teenager in the hand with a fork. 

Investigators found that during the dispute, the 13-year-old was stabbed in the hand with a fork, which caused puncture wounds and minor bleeding.

At about 7 p.m., the woman was arrested and taken to Yorktown Police Headquarters for processing, police reported.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree attempted assault.

The victim was issued a temporary order of protection and was left in the care of an adult relative. 

Police did not release the woman's name or disclose whether the woman and teen are family members.

The woman was released on her own recognizance. 

She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

