Woman Accused Of Raping Child After Complaints Of Loud Parties In Stony Point, Police Say

A series of loud parties in Stony Point led to a rape charge for a woman who allegedly had sex with a minor, police said.

The Stony Point Police Department received numerous complaints from local residents regarding loud music and parties on multiple incidents over the course of months at a Perrins Peak home.

In response to the parties, Stony Point resident Andre Oden, 45, was cited four times for noise violations and nuisance party violations after he was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Police said that the investigation into the parties and activities at the Perrins Peak home continued following an allegation of a sex offense that took place during one of the parties when a woman had sexual contact with a minor who was under the age of 17 and was unable to consent.

Bronx resident Ashley Oppong, who also goes by the name Ashley Crosby, 31, was subsequently arrested and charged on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with third-degree rape and criminal sexual act. The investigation also led to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child for Oden, for allowing a minor at one of his parties.

Crosby was released without bail and scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, Aug. 22 to respond to the charges. An Order of Protection was also issued to keep her away from her minor victim.

