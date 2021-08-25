Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Driving Stolen Van To Police Headquarters In Area

Nicole Valinote
Yorktown Police Department
Yorktown Police Department

A 74-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly driving a van reported stolen in Vermont to a police department in New York, in Northern Westchester County. 

The Yorktown Police Department reported that the Vermont resident has been charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police did not release the woman's name.

At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, an officer took a report from the woman about an unrelated matter. Police said investigators later discovered that the woman was in possession of a stolen 2021 Ford Transit van.

Authorities said the woman returned to the Yorktown Police Department for an unrelated matter on Thursday, Aug. 12, and she was allegedly still in possession of the stolen van. She was then placed under arrest.

She is set to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 26.

