Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Woman, 27, Charged In Connection To Fatal Overdose In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman has been charged in connection with the death of another woman she allegedly sold heroin to.
A woman has been charged in connection with the death of another woman she allegedly sold heroin to. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the fatal overdose death of another woman she had allegedly sold heroin with fentanyl.

Ashley Parker, 27, of Huguenot, was arrested on Friday, May 31 by Port Jervis Police after the death of a 37-year-old Port Jervis woman, said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

Following an investigation, Parker allegedly sold a quantity of heroin with fentanyl to the female prior to her death, Worden said.

Parker was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and criminally negligent homicide.

She was arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and remanded to Orange County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail pending further court appearances.

The case will be presented by the Office of District Attorney David Hoovler to an Orange County Grand Jury on Wednesday, July 5.

“The opioid epidemic continues to ravage our communities and those who sell opioids which cause the death of others must be held accountable for their actions," said Hoovler.

The arrest stems from a joint investigation conducted by the Port Jervis City Police Department, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, New York State Police, Deerpark Town Police and the Mid-Hudson FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

The death investigation is continuing and police and prosecutors are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology analysis by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.