Woman, 23, Killed In Horsing Accident At Family Farm In Hudson Valley

A 23-year-old woman from Fairfield County was killed in a horsing accident that happened in the Hudson Valley, New York State Police said.

Troopers in Dutchess County responded to a family farm in Dover Plains on Byrds Hill Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 for a report of a woman fallen off a horse.

An investigation determined the horse reared for an unknown reason, and fell on top of the rider, Samantha Calzone, 23, of Greenwich, state police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northern Dutchess Paramedics and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

Further details have not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

