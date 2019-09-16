Westchester Woman High On Drugs Found Passed Out On Top Of Twin Infants In Stroller, Police Say

A Westchester woman found slumped over a baby stroller with two six-month-old twin infants inside was arrested for possession of a drug and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident took place around 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, when Yonkers police officers in the area of 1 Mill St., were approached by a concerned witness who told them about the woman, said Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos.

The officers approached the woman, identified as Jessica Reyes, 30, of New Rochelle, and saw her slumped over a double carriage that was occupied by the two babies with a burnt cigar in a right hand that allegedly contained phencyclidine (PCP) and synthetic marijuana (K2), he said.

Officers took possession of the drug and attempted wake up Reyes; after several attempts, she woke up and upon seeing the police stated, “Don’t take my children, I only took a few pulls.” – she was arrested at the scene without incident, Politopoulos said.

The infants, both girls, were taken to a local area hospital for evaluation with the assistance of the Youth Services Division; they were found to be in good health and turned over to Child Protective Services, he added.

Reyes was arrested and is being held at the Westchester County Jail. She is due to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

