Westchester Man Fatally Stabbed By Co-Worker At Auto Dealership, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Yonkers man was stabbed to death by a co-worker.
A Yonkers man was stabbed to death by a co-worker. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester man was allegedly stabbed to death by a co-worker at a car dealership.

Brandon Almonte, 22, of Yonkers, was found around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, when New York City Police responded to a call of an assault in progress at the Riverdale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram at 5869 Broadway in the Bronx, said the NYPD.

When officers arrived, they found Almonte unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to the neck, the NYPD said.

EMS responded and transported Almonte to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/The Allen Pavilion, where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes after the incident, police arrested Jose Almodovar, 53, of the Bronx, a knife was recovered at the time of his arrest, police said.

Almodovar was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

