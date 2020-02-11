Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Westchester Man Charged With DWI In Nyack Stop

North Broadway in Nyack
North Broadway in Nyack Photo Credit: Google Maps

An early morning traffic stop in Rockland County led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Westchester man who was allegedly intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, police said.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department stopped White Plains resident Rodney McCallop shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 on North Broadway in Nyack when he committed a traffic violation.

Police said that during the subsequent stop, McCallop appeared to be intoxicated, he failed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, refused to submit to a breathalyzer test and was taken into custody.

Further investigation into McCallop found that he was driving with his rights to drive in New York revoked and the vehicle’s registration was suspended. At the time of his arrest, McCallop was also in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

McCallop was charged with driving while intoxicated, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both misdemeanors, and felony counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following his arrest, McCallop was released and scheduled to appear in Nyack Justice Court on Thursday, Feb. 27 to respond to the charges.

