Westchester Man, 36, Charged In Violent Attack On Elderly Woman Caught On Camera

A manhunt has resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old Westchester man who police say is the suspect caught on camera repeatedly kicking and punching an elderly woman in the face and body on a subway in New York City.

The brutal attack occurred at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 10 at the Nereid Avenue Station in the Bronx on a northbound train, and video of the incident quickly spread on social media.

Marc Gomez, identified as a restaurant worker from Yonkers, was charged with felony assault and ordered held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

The 78-year-old victim was treated and released from the hospital, the NYPD said, adding that she "is getting the care, advocacy and support needed."

Gomez claimed the woman was "lying across the seat and wanted all other passengers to move,” said she had a knife and threatened to stab him, according to this report by the New York Post.

Other subway passengers recorded the incident on their cell phones but failed to intervene.

The NYPD posted images of the suspect on Friday, March 22, describing the attack as "heinous."

"Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance," NYPD NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea said on Saturday, March 23 in announcing the arrest.

